 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Get a First Look at Sadie Sink and the Cast of John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway

First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 14, 2025
Sadie Sink in "John Proctor is the Villain"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

John Proctor is the Villaina new play by Kimberly Belflower, is opening at Broadway's Booth Theatre on April 14. Ahead of the company's red-carpet celebration, check out photos from the production, featuring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink alongside Amalia YooFina StrazzaMorgan ScottMaggie KuntzGabriel EbertMolly GriggsNihar Duvvuri and Hagan Oliveras.

Directed by Danya Taymor, the show follows five young women—fueled by pop music, optimism and fury—as they clash with their school, their Georgia town and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain and who gets burned in the process. 

See highlights and a full gallery below. 

Maggie Kuntz, Morgan Scott, Fina Strazza and Amalia Yoo play a high-school friend group in "John Proctor is the Villain" (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Sadie Sink and Amalia Yoo share a scene as Shelby and Raelynn
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Gabriel Ebert, as English teacher Carter Smith, talks to the school's guidance counselor Bailey Gallagher, played by Molly Griggs (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

John Proctor is the Villain

from $80.02

Star Files

Nihar Duvvuri

Gabriel Ebert

Molly Griggs

Maggie Kuntz

Hagan Oliveras

Morgan Scott

Sadie Sink

Fina Strazza

Amalia Yoo
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Good Night, and Good Luck, Starring George Clooney, Opens on Broadway with Glitz and Glam But No Egos
  2. See Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas and More Celebrate a Smashing Broadway Opening
  3. Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for Glengarry Glen Ross, Operation Mincemeat, Redwood and More
Back to Top