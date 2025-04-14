Get a First Look at Sadie Sink and the Cast of John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway

John Proctor is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower, is opening at Broadway's Booth Theatre on April 14. Ahead of the company's red-carpet celebration, check out photos from the production, featuring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink alongside Amalia Yoo, Fina Strazza, Morgan Scott, Maggie Kuntz, Gabriel Ebert, Molly Griggs, Nihar Duvvuri and Hagan Oliveras.

Directed by Danya Taymor, the show follows five young women—fueled by pop music, optimism and fury—as they clash with their school, their Georgia town and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain and who gets burned in the process.

See highlights and a full gallery below.

Maggie Kuntz, Morgan Scott, Fina Strazza and Amalia Yoo play a high-school friend group in "John Proctor is the Villain" (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Sadie Sink and Amalia Yoo share a scene as Shelby and Raelynn

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)