TLC Musical CrazySexyCool Set for World Premiere Next Summer

They’re not chasing waterfalls—but they may be chasing Broadway.

A musical about and driven by the songs of the female R&B superstars TLC—the group behind such enduringly smooth and sass-forward hits as “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls”—will have its world premiere in Washington, D.C. next summer. CrazySexyCool – The Musical will play Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater in 2026, from June 12 through August 9.

Telling the story of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, the musical is written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah (One Love: The Bob Marley Musical), a playwright, actor and former artistic director of the Young Vic in London. The choreographer is Chloe O. Davis, dance captain for Hell’s Kitchen who most recently served as associate choreographer for Gypsy.

“Bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true,” said Watkins in a statement. “We have performed in a lot of different venues all over the world throughout our career, but bringing our story and music to the theater is a totally new and exciting challenge.”



“We have some of the best people in the business working on this project,” said Thomas. “Audiences will get to hear our story—mostly fact with a sprinkle of fiction—told in our own way, and of course it’s set to all your favorite hits!”

The musical takes its name from the group’s double-platinum 1994 album which spawned four Top Ten singles and won the Grammys for ​​Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for the single “Creep.”

The tagline: No scrubs. Just legends.

TLC blazed a trail and changed the game. The trio stormed the '90s music scene, not only topping the charts—but creating the look, sound and soul of a generation. With their unforgettable anthems, fly dance moves and head-turning style, the group defined what it meant to be women in music. The most successful female group of all time, they’ve spent over three decades breaking boundaries and empowering generations. Now their journey comes to the stage.

The musical brings TLC’s “mostly true” story of unshakable sisterhood to the stage, featuring a powerhouse cast, high-octane choreography and multi-platinum Billboard hits. Go beyond the fiery scandals, explosive creative clashes and harrowing tragedies to experience this remarkable tale of defiance, triumph and love.