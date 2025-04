Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor is the Villain, starring Sadie Sink and directed by Tony winner Danya Taymor, opened at Broadway's Booth Theatre on April 14.

The play centers on an five young women—fueled by optimism, fury and a love of Lorde—dissecting The Crucible.

Broadway.com hit the Booth to see the stars, creatives and special guests—including some of Sink's Stranger Things co-stars. Check out highlights and the full gallery below.

Danya Taymor, Tony-winning director of The Outsiders, mines more teen angst as the director of John Proctor is the Villain. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Finn Wolfhard, best known as Stranger Things' Mike Wheeler, shows his Hawkins pride.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Playwright Kimberly Belflower makes her Broadway debut.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)