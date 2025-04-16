Hear From Sadie Sink on John Proctor is the Villain's 'Depiction of Girlhood' and More on Opening Night

John Proctor is the Villain, a play centering on an opinionated bunch of high school English students starring Sadie Sink, opened at Broadway's Booth Theatre on April 14.

"It's just such a natural, authentic and powerful depiction of girlhood," Sink told The Broadway Show on the play's opening night. Of first reading Kimberly Belflower's script, she added, "Every character felt so alive and like someone I had known, or maybe a version of myself at some point in my life."

Directed by Danya Taymor, performances run through July 6. Hear from more of the stars in the video below.