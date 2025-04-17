Floyd Collins to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

Floyd Collins will release an original Broadway cast recording both physically and digitally on July 11. Star Jeremy Jordan, who plays the cave explorer of the title in the Lincoln Center Theater revival, announced the news following a performance of the show on April 16.

Floyd Collins features music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, and additional lyrics by Tina Landau, who also wrote the book and directs. The album will be released by Center Stage Records, produced by Guettel and Ted Sperling, recorded and mixed by Lawrence Manchester and executive produced by Adam Siegel and Van Dean.

In addition to Jordan, the company also features Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, features Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller and Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes. Rounding out the ensemble are Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, Colin Trudell and Clyde Voce.

Now running at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. First produced off-Broadway in 1996, the Broadway production opens April 21.