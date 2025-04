Nicholas Barasch, Ramin Karimloo and Jinkx Monsoon in "Pirates! The Penzance Musical" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Pirates! The Penzance Musical, the jazz-infused, New Orleans-style adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera, starring Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth) and Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), is sailing towards its April 24 opening night.

Get a first look at the Roundabout Theatre Company revival in the highlights and full gallery below.

Ramin Karimloo as The Pirate King (Photo: Joan Marcus)

David Hyde Pierce as Major General Stanley (Photo: Joan Marcus)