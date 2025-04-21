 Skip to main content
Helen J Shen and Darren Criss Sing 'Hitting the Road' from Maybe Happy Ending

Club Broadway.com
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 21, 2025
Helen J Shen and Darren Criss
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park's heartwarming musical about a pair of obsolete robots who set out on an adventure, has been the surprise smash of the Broadway season. Darren Criss and veteran Broadway.com vlogger Helen J Shen lead the production as Oliver and Claire, the humanoids who learn about life and love over the course of a road trip.

The stars stopped by the Broadway.com studio to share that moment in the show when they begin their hero's journey. Watch the video below to hear Criss and Shen sing "Hitting the Road," accompanied by Maybe Happy Ending band members John Yun (piano), Cenovia Cummins (violin), Rachel Handman (violin), Orlando Wells (viola) and Jessica Wang (cello).

