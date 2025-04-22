 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Redwood, Starring Idina Menzel, Will Release an Original Broadway Cast Recording in May; Debut Track Out Today

News
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 22, 2025
Idina Menzel in "Redwood"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Redwoodthe original Broadway musical now running at the Nederlander Theatre and starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, has set the digital release of its original Broadway cast recording for May 13. The physical CD will arrive on June 13, followed by the vinyl release on July 25.

In addition to Menzel, the cast also features Tony Award nominee De’Adre AzizaMichael ParkZachary Noah Piser and Khaila WilcoxonJessica Phillips serves as standby for Menzel’s character Jesse and understudies are Daniel Brackett, Bradley Dean and Veronica Otim.

Redwood follows Jesse (Menzel) on her journey into the precious and precarious world of Northern California's redwoods. Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, the show features music by Kate Diaz and lyrics by Diaz and Landau. The show is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

The cast album is produced by Neal Avron and Diaz, mixed by Avron and recorded by Derik Lee at Berklee at PowerStationNYC and Renaissance Recording NY. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Diaz.

Watch the music video for the song "In the Leaves," the album's debut track, available now.

Related Shows

Redwood

from $64.83

Star Files

De'Adre Aziza

Bradley Dean

Idina Menzel

Michael Park

Jessica Phillips

Zachary Noah Piser

Khaila Wilcoxon
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Helen J Shen and Darren Criss Sing 'Hitting the Road' from Maybe Happy Ending
  2. Best of the Week: Joey Fatone Returns, Pirates! Opens and a New Wicked Prequel
  3. Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and Jason Gotay on Floyd Collins' Ascent to Broadway
Back to Top