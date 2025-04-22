Redwood, Starring Idina Menzel, Will Release an Original Broadway Cast Recording in May; Debut Track Out Today

Redwood, the original Broadway musical now running at the Nederlander Theatre and starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, has set the digital release of its original Broadway cast recording for May 13. The physical CD will arrive on June 13, followed by the vinyl release on July 25.

In addition to Menzel, the cast also features Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon. Jessica Phillips serves as standby for Menzel’s character Jesse and understudies are Daniel Brackett, Bradley Dean and Veronica Otim.

Redwood follows Jesse (Menzel) on her journey into the precious and precarious world of Northern California's redwoods. Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, the show features music by Kate Diaz and lyrics by Diaz and Landau. The show is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

The cast album is produced by Neal Avron and Diaz, mixed by Avron and recorded by Derik Lee at Berklee at PowerStationNYC and Renaissance Recording NY. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Diaz.

Watch the music video for the song "In the Leaves," the album's debut track, available now.