How Ashley Graham Manifested Her Broadway Debut as Chicago's Roxie Hart

The Broadway Show
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 22, 2025
Ashley Graham in "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Supermodel Ashley Graham is now starring on Broadway as Chicago's starlet of the cell block, Roxie Hart. And it all started with a vision board.

"I'm all about writing down things that we want to have in our life," Graham told The Broadway Show just ahead of her Broadway debut. "In 2019, I wrote down 'sing on Broadway.'" Graham has made a life as a model, author and body positivity advocate, but there was one thing she hadn't yet tried. "Why I wrote that, honestly, is because I know that there's a performer inside of me. At the end of the day, I really wanted to be able to get her out in some sort of way." 

Watch the full video below, and see Graham unleash her inner performer at the Ambassador Theatre through May 25.  

