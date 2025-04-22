How Ashley Graham Manifested Her Broadway Debut as Chicago's Roxie Hart

Supermodel Ashley Graham is now starring on Broadway as Chicago's starlet of the cell block, Roxie Hart. And it all started with a vision board.

"I'm all about writing down things that we want to have in our life," Graham told The Broadway Show just ahead of her Broadway debut. "In 2019, I wrote down 'sing on Broadway.'" Graham has made a life as a model, author and body positivity advocate, but there was one thing she hadn't yet tried. "Why I wrote that, honestly, is because I know that there's a performer inside of me. At the end of the day, I really wanted to be able to get her out in some sort of way."

