25th Annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Set for May 29; Broadway's Biggest Fan Contest Winner Announced!

The 25th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards will be presented on May 29. Celebrating the favorite performances of the Broadway season, the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are the only major theatrical prize awarded solely by votes cast online by audience members.

Awards are presented in traditional categories as well as several unique to the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including Favorite Diva Performance, Favorite New Song, Favorite Breakthrough Performance, Favorite Funny Performance and Favorite Onstage Pair. In addition, an award is presented for national tours to encourage the participation of Broadway fans not only in New York but across the country. All awards are decided solely by the voting of theater fans on Broadway.com.

Fans will be able to vote to select this year’s nominees at Broadway.com. Mark your calendars with the dates below!

Wednesday, April 23 – Nominee voting opens

Sunday, April 27 – Nominee voting closes

Tuesday, April 29 – Award voting opens

Friday, May 9 – Award voting closes

The Broadway's Biggest Fan contest, awarding Broadway's Biggest Fan with a trip to the Audience Choice Awards, Broadway tickets and more, has also come to a close! The winner, chosen by judges Josh Lamon, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Helen J Shen, is Cynthia Fraser from Baltimore, Maryland. Check out her winning submission video below!

The John Gore Organization is a leading presenter, distributor and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 22-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows in over 45 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.