Are You Broadway's Biggest Fan? Prove It and Win Tickets to the Hottest Shows and a Trip to the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Think you have what it takes to be crowned Broadway's Biggest Fan? Here's your chance to win the title, and a trip to New York City— "concrete jungle where dreams are made of," as the stars of Hell's Kitchen might say.

Submissions for the 2025 Broadway’s Biggest Fan competition are now open! Send your submission proving why you are truly Broadway's biggest fan. Make your case in a no-longer-than-60-second video (don't forget to make it public!) and upload it to your account on Instagram, YouTube or TikTok with the hashtag #Broadwaycom_Contest. Then, submit it to the entry form here before Tuesday, April 1 at 11:59PM ET.

The winner will be chosen by judges Josh Lamon (Death Becomes Her), Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!) and Helen J Shen (Maybe Happy Ending) and will be announced on Monday, April 14.

The winner will receive:

•Two (2) tickets to three (3) current Broadway shows

•Three (3) night hotel stay at a 4-star Midtown hotel in New York City

•Roundtrip airfare for two (2) to New York City

•Two (2) invitations to the 25th Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

•An interviewed segment to be shown on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal and featured on Broadway.com

•A prize bag filled with Broadway merchandise

Submit your video now!