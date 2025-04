The Adam Guettel musical Floyd Collins, based on the true story of a Kentucky cave explorer, celebrated the opening night of its Broadway premiere at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 21.

Broadway.com was there to see stars Jeremy Jordan, Jason Gotay, Lizzy McAlpine and more, along with the director/book writer Tina Landau and Guettel himself.

Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

In her Broadway debut, singer-songwriter Lizzie McAlpine plays Floyd's sister Nellie.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jason Gotay, last seen in Teeth off-Broadway and A Little Night Music in concert, plays Floyd’s brother Homer. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tina Landau wrote the book and directed Floyd Collins' Broadway premiere.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)