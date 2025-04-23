Nominations Are Open! Choose Your Favorites for the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

What was your favorite new musical? Who gave your favorite breakthrough performance? Who was your favorite onstage pair? It's time for you to pick the nominees for the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards!

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of regular Broadway fans—like you. Awards are presented in traditional categories as well as several unique to the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including Favorite Diva Performance, Favorite New Song, Favorite Breakthrough Performance, Favorite Funny Performance and Favorite Onstage Pair. In addition, an award is presented for national tours to encourage the participation of Broadway fans across the country.

Nominations will be accepted through April 27 at 11:59 PM ET. After the nominees are announced, fans can vote for winners from April 29 through May 9 at 11:59 PM ET. Winners will be celebrated at an event on May 29.

Make your voice heard and select your nominees here!