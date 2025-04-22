 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Jerry Duty with Smash's John Behlmann, Episode 4: Spring Break!

Jerry Duty
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 22, 2025
John Behlmann

As Jerry Stevens, resident composer in the fictional Broadway universe of Smash, John Behlmann is constantly hit with the cutting words, "I never liked you, Jerry!" Lucky for him, there's a welcoming home right here at Broadway.com where he's signing in for "Jerry Duty," the latest backstage vlog taking audiences behind the scenes of the behind-the-scenes musical romp. 

On episode four, Behlmann commemorates the Broadway equivalent of a spring break: two consecutive days off. He asks his castmates how they spent their days away from the Imperial Theatre, and some ambitious actors turned 36 hours into a full vacation. Behlmann also takes us on a trip to Schmackary's to taste-test the new Smash-themed blondie (get it?) and lets us be a fly on the wall at lift call.

Episodes of Jerry Duty premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

Related Shows

Smash

from $80.02

Star Files

John Behlmann

Articles Trending Now

  1. Helen J Shen and Darren Criss Sing 'Hitting the Road' from Maybe Happy Ending
  2. Best of the Week: Joey Fatone Returns, Pirates! Opens and a New Wicked Prequel
  3. Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and Jason Gotay on Floyd Collins' Ascent to Broadway
Back to Top