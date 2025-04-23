Tickets Now on Sale to Broadway Revival of Waiting for Godot, Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter

Tickets to Waiting for Godot, starring Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure co-stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, are now on sale. Samuel Beckett's classic existential drama returns to Broadway this fall, beginning performances at the Hudson Theatre on September 13 with an official opening set for September 28. The limited engagement will play through January 4, 2026.

Reeves will play Estragon; Winter will play Vladimir. The two starred together, as Bill and Ted, in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) and Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020). Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Boulevard) will direct. The complete cast and design team for Waiting For Godot will be announced soon.

Waiting For Godot tells the story of two wanderers who wait by a tree to meet with Godot, whom they hope will change their lives forever. Read why the upcoming revival promises to be a "most excellent time."