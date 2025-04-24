 Skip to main content
Michael Patrick Thornton Joins Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's Waiting for Godot on Broadway as Lucky

News
by Darryn King • Apr 24, 2025
Michael Patrick Thornton
(Photo c/o Polk & Co.)

Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter and directed by Jamie Lloyd, has cast its Lucky. Michael Patrick Thornton, who uses a wheelchair since suffering two spinal strokes at 24, joins the cast in the role of the put-upon slave, notorious for his way with words. The production will begin at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on September 13 with the official opening night set for September 28. The limited engagement will play through January 4, 2026.

Co-founder of Chicago’s acclaimed the Gift Theatre, Thornton made his Broadway debut in Macbeth (2022) and also appeared in Lloyd's production of A Doll's House (2023). His screen roles include Private PracticeMadam Secretary and The Good Doctor.

Complete casting and design team for Waiting For Godot is to be announced.

Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, Waiting for Godot has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years.

