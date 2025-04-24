BOOP! The Musical to Release Broadway Cast Recording June 6

The original Broadway cast recoring for BOOP! The Musical will be released on June 6 at midnight in streaming and digital formats. A special edition double LP of the album is available to pre-order for CD/ Vinyl LP. Sixteen-time Grammy winner and BOOP! composer David Foster produces the album, with Melody Place serving as executive producer.

"I’ve worked on so many albums over the years but none more personally satisfying than this BOOP! album for so many reasons," said Foster in a statement. "To have something ‘marinate’ over so many years was a completely new experience for me. I think that’s why crossing the finish line felt so different than any other project. Major shoutout to our lyricist Susan Birkenhead for her stellar and uncompromising lyrics!! The musicians were world class, and the cast worked so hard to get to the perfection that I always try for—a one in a million experience!!"

Created in New York in the 1930s by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, Betty Boop has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice and style. In BOOP!, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music and love in New York City—one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

Jasmine Amy Rogers leads the cast in the title role alongside Tony winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar, with puppet artist Phillip Huber bringing Betty's canine companion Pudgy the Dog to life.

In addition to the score by Foster and Birkenhead, BOOP! features direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, a book by Bob Martin and orchestrations by Doug Besterman. The show opened April 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre.