Watch Josh Lamon, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Helen J Shen Reveal Broadway's Biggest Fan

The search for Broadway's Biggest Fan is over. After the Broadway.com staff watched all of the video submissions, Broadway.com vloggers Josh Lamon, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Helen J Shen convened to pick the winner. They selected Cynthia Fraser from Baltimore, Maryland—who will be seeing her first shows on Broadway!

Cynthia wins roundtrip airfare for two to New York City, two tickets to our judges' respective Broadway shows—Death Becomes Her, BOOP! and Maybe Happy Ending—a three-night hotel stay at a 4-star Midtown hotel in New York City and a prize bag filled with Broadway merchandise. She'll also feature in an upcoming segment on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal and attend Broadway.com's Audience Choice Awards.

Watch the video below to see Lamon, Rogers and Shen make their choice.

And check out Cynthia's winning submission!