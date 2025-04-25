Betty's Big Adventure with BOOP!'s Jasmine Amy Rogers, Episode 6: Take Care!

Betty Boop has tumbled out of her black-and-white cartoon world into moden-day New York City with all its vibrant sights and sounds. It's a big adventure for our 1930s flapper girl, and an even bigger one for Jasmine Amy Rogers, who makes her Broadway debut as BOOP!'s title leading lady. Tag along for the ride as Rogers hosts Broadway.com's next backstage vlog, Betty's Big Adventure!

In the final episode, Jasmine teaches us an important lesson about self-care, calling out of her first shows since starting her BOOP! marathon. She comes back better than ever, taking a cue from Ariana Grande, the queen of vocal health. Plus, a little shop-and-tell with her latest trinkets, and an Easter toast to send us off.

Follow Jasmine on Instagram at @jasmine_amy_r and go see her as Betty Boop at the Broadhurst Theatre!