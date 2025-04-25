 Skip to main content
From Moulin Rouge! to Chicago to Smash, Robyn Hurder Walks Through Her Broadway Resume

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 25, 2025
Robyn Hurder

Robyn Hurder, currently starring on Broadway as Ivy Lynn in Smash at the Imperial Theatre, made her Broadway debut back in 2005 in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Lyric Theatre (then the "Hilton"). Her credits since then include Moulin Rouge!—earning her a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical—A Beautiful Noise and a long, happy, on-again, off-again relationship with Chicago.

Hurder recently walked Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek through the Theatre District and her theatrical resume, right through her role as Smash's Marilyn-esque leading lady. "It's terrifying," Hurder said of the role, "but it's everything I have been working for."

Watch the video below.

