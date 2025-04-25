See David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo and the Rest of the Stars of Pirates! The Penzance Musical Make a Splash on Opening Night

Pirates! The Penzance Musical, the jazz-infused, New Orleans-style adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera, opened at the Todd Haimes Theatre on April 24.

The show stars Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley).

Broadway.com was there to see the stars—many of whom definitely got the piratical memo—creative team and special guests. Check out highlights and the full gallery below.

Ramin Karimloo has gotten used to going shirtless as the Pirate King.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

David Hyde Pierce sports a cap from his childhood days, a nod to his summers performing Gilbert and Sullivan at camp. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jinkx Monsoon, who plays Ruth, brings an Audrey Hepburn look to the red carpet.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Samantha Williams is at the center of a New Orleans love story as Mabel Stanley.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)