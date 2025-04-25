See David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo and the Rest of the Stars of Pirates! The Penzance Musical Make a Splash on Opening Night

Preston Truman Boyd, Samantha Williams and Ramin Karimloo
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Pirates! The Penzance Musical, the jazz-infused, New Orleans-style adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera, opened at the Todd Haimes Theatre on April 24.
The show stars Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley).
Broadway.com was there to see the stars—many of whom definitely got the piratical memo—creative team and special guests.