Tickets Now on Sale for Call Me Izzy Starring Six-Time Emmy Winner and Tony Nominee Jean Smart

Tickets to the world premiere of Call Me Izzy, a darkly comedic story starring six-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jean Smart, are now on sale. The 12-week limited engagement begins performances on May 24 at Broadway’s Studio 54.

Call Me Izzy is about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out—a portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor and fiery imagination. It is written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine.

Smart made her Broadway debut in a 1981 production of Piaf, returning to Broadway in 2000 with a Tony-nominated performance as Lorraine Sheldon in a revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner, starring Nathan Lane. She has won Emmy Awards for roles on TV’s Frasier and Samantha Who?; most recently she won three back-to-back Emmys for her performance in Hacks. Film credits include The Brady Bunch Movie (1995), Sweet Home Alabama (2002), Garden State (2004), I Heart Huckabees (2004) and Youth in Revolt (2009).