See Stranger Things: The First Shadow's Horrifying Broadway Opening Night

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the Netflix sensation-turned-theatrical spectacular, opened at the Marquis Theatre on April 22.

The show explores the backstory of series antagonist Henry Creel, hauntingly played by Louis McCartney. Broadway.com was there on opening night to speak with McCartney, Juan Carlos (Bob Newby), Alison Jaye (Joyce Maldonado), Burke Swanson (James Hopper Jr.) and Gabrielle Nevaeh (Patty Newby).

"Everybody should come see it," said McCartney. "We got lore, we got secrets, but we also have a brilliant play with something that redefines what it means to put a play on a stage."

Check out the video below.