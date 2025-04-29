 Skip to main content
In Stranger Things: The First Shadow, T.R. Knight Peers Into the Abyss

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 29, 2025
T.R. Knight in "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

In the Netflix stage spectacular Stranger Things: The First Shadow, stage and screen actor T.R. Knight plays Victor Creel, a World War II veteran suffering PTSD who is also father to seriously troubled teenager Henry (Louis McCartney).

“I've never worked on anything like this at all,” Knight told Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show. The special effects are incredible, he said, “but then it also exists as this quiet tragedy of a play as well.”

In the full interview, Knight spoke about binging the TV series, the extremely vocal audiences at the Marquis Theatre and his love of acting on stage. Watch the segment below.

