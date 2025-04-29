Jerry Duty with Smash's John Behlmann, Episode 5: The Easter Robyn

As Jerry Stevens, resident composer in the fictional Broadway universe of Smash, John Behlmann is constantly hit with the cutting words, "I never liked you, Jerry!" Lucky for him, there's a welcoming home right here at Broadway.com where he's signing in for "Jerry Duty," the latest backstage vlog taking audiences behind the scenes of the behind-the-scenes musical romp.

Episode five features John exploring the Imperial Theatre (and its hidden elephants), an Easter egg hunt (thanks to the Easter Robyn) and a fond farewell to a departing team member. Plus: ASMR—the Smash edition.

Episodes of Jerry Duty premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.