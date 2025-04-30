 Skip to main content
Alex Joseph Grayson, The Outsiders' Dallas Winston, Sings 'Little Brother' from the Tony-Winning Musical

by Hayley Levitt • Apr 30, 2025
Alex Joseph Grayson
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Back in February, Alex Joseph Grayson stepped into the role of Dallas Winston in the Tony-winning musical The Outsiders. He's the elder statesman of the Greasers, looking out for the young Ponyboy and Johnny after a run-in with a Soc sends the boys on the run from the police.

Paying a special visit to the Broadway.com studio, Grayson shared his rendition of the Act-Two showstopper "Little Brother." It's a major turning point for the tough-guy character, so beware of spoilers before you watch this stunning performance.

