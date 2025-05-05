Odds & Ends: Adam Lambert Joins Cynthia Erivo in Jesus Christ Superstar, Paul Mescal Sets National Theatre Debut and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Adam Lambert Joins Cynthia Erivo in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl

Adam Lambert, who recently starred as the Emcee in the Broadway revival of Cabaret, will take on the role of Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. He performs opposite the previously announced Cynthia Erivo, who leads the cast as Jesus. The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical will be presented at the venue for three performances, August 1-3. Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo directs and choreographs.

Paul Mescal, Nicola Coughlan and More Are Headed to the National Theatre

London's National Theatre has announced the programming for its upcoming season. Highlights include repertory productions of A Whistle in the Dark and Death of a Salesman, both starring Paul Mescal; The Playboy of the Western World, written by John Millington Synge and featuring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton); and a production of Hamlet, starring Olivier Award winner Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi). Oscar nominees Colman Domingo and Jeremy Strong are also in talks to make their National Theatre debuts, but details have yet to be confirmed. “They’re the real deal, and I want them here at the National,” said National Theatre Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham to Deadline. “I’m talking to them about what they might want to do here.”

The Gilded Age Brings Broadway Favorites Back to the Screen in June

The Gilded Age, the television drama series filled with wall-to-wall Broadway stars, will return to the screen for its third season on June 22. Max kicked off the countdown with the first official teaser trailer, featuring Chritstine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Kelli O'Hara and more of the stage veterans we love to see adorned in feathered hats and corsets, the costuming of 19th-century American class warfare.

Laura Benanti Brings Her Self-Deprecating Solo Show to Edinburgh Fringe

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti's solo comedy show, will have its U.K. premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer. Performances will run from July 30 through August 24 at Underbelly Bristo Square's Ermintrude. Originally commissioned by Audible Theater and co-created by Benanti's music director Todd Almond, the show had two off-Broadway runs at the Minetta Lane Theatre in 2024.