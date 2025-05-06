 Skip to main content
Jerry Duty with Smash's John Behlmann, Episode 6: A Caricature Contest and Smash Mad Libs

Jerry Duty
by Broadway.com Staff • May 6, 2025
John Behlmann (and a likeness of Robyn Hurder)

As Jerry Stevens, resident composer in the fictional Broadway universe of Smash, John Behlmann is constantly hit with the cutting words, "I never liked you, Jerry!" Lucky for him, there's a welcoming home right here at Broadway.com where he's signing in for "Jerry Duty," the latest backstage vlog taking audiences behind the scenes of the behind-the-scenes musical romp. 

In the sixth and final episode, Behlmann gathers a group of cast members for a game of "Sardi's-not-Sardi's"—an artistic salon of sorts that gifts leading lady Robyn Hurder with a wide range of avant-garde portraiture. We also get to look in on the company's first Dollar Friday, plus, a special Smash Mad Lib to draw our time on Jerry Duty to a close. 

Follow Behlmann @johnbehlmann and go see Smash at the Imperial Theatre!

