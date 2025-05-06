Amanda Reid Joins Hell's Kitchen on Broadway as Ali; Show to Release New Tracks

Amanda Reid will take over the role of Ali in the Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. Reid steps into the role on May 27, replacing Jade Milan, who plays her final performance at the Shubert Theatre on May 25.

Additionally, the show will release new bonus tracks featuring Reid and another recent addition to the cast, nine-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer Durrell "Tank" Babbs, who plays Davis. “If I Ain’t Got You,” featuring Tank and Reid, will be available via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records on streaming and digital platforms on May 16. "The River," featuring Alicia Keys and Reid, and "Not Even the King," featuring Tank, will be available May 19.

Reid is making her Broadway debut. She joins Jessica Vosk, Kecia Lewis and Phillip Johnson Richardson. The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age story and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. It follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.