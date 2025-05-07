Step Inside Juilliard’s Costume Shop with the Conservatory's First Tuition-Free MFA Drama Students

This academic year, the Juilliard School, one of the world’s leading conservatories, welcomed its first-ever tuition-free class of MFA Drama students, part of a wider push to make the school more accessible to a broader range of students. For four tuition-free years, the students will receive world-class dramatic training with established industry professionals. The scholarship was made possible due to the contributions of Juilliard trustee and theater producer Stephanie McClelland and husband Carter McClelland along with John Gore Organization chairman and CEO John Gore.

Broadway.com recently accompanied Luke Simcock, director of Juilliard’s costume shop, as he led a group of first-year MFA Drama students on a tour of the department. Check out the video below to learn more about the program.