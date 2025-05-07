 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Step Inside Juilliard’s Costume Shop with the Conservatory's First Tuition-Free MFA Drama Students

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • May 7, 2025
Luke Simcock

This academic year, the Juilliard School, one of the world’s leading conservatories, welcomed its first-ever tuition-free class of MFA Drama students, part of a wider push to make the school more accessible to a broader range of students. For four tuition-free years, the students will receive world-class dramatic training with established industry professionals. The scholarship was made possible due to the contributions of Juilliard trustee and theater producer Stephanie McClelland and husband Carter McClelland along with John Gore Organization chairman and CEO John Gore. 

Broadway.com recently accompanied Luke Simcock, director of Juilliard’s costume shop, as he led a group of first-year MFA Drama students on a tour of the department. Check out the video below to learn more about the program.

Articles Trending Now

  1. Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary! and More Earn Nominations for the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Ragtime, Starring Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz, Is Coming to Broadway
  3. Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes to Lead Summer Return of Heathers the Musical
Back to Top