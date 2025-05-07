Titanique Co-Creators Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli to Lead the Show's Final Weeks in NYC

Titanique co-creators Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, who originated the roles of Céline Dion and Jack Dawson when the show premiered in 2022, will return to the cast for the final month of the musical's run in New York City. They join the cast at the Daryl Roth Theatre June 3, staying with the show through its final performance on June 29, recently extended an extra two weeks due to popular demand.

Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, Titanique opened off-Broadway in June 2022 at the Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson, directed by Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022. In the last year, Titanique has opened in Australia, Canada and London. The musical enjoyed its Paris debut in April.



The off-Broadway production currently stars Amber Ardolino in the role of Céline Dion, Cassadee Pope as Rose Dewitt Bukater, Max Jenkins as Jack Dawson, Lea DeLaria as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Victor Garber/Luigi, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Callum Francis as Cal, Kyle Ramar Freeman as The Iceberg with Jamir Brown, Rae Davenport, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter and Cassidy Stoner rounding out the ensemble.

Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?”