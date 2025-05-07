Ella Stiller, Chiara Aurelia and Christopher Briney to Star in World Premiere of Dilaria

The world-premiere production of Julia Randall’s Dilaria will open off-Broadway this summer. Directed by Alex Keegan, Dilaria will star Ella Stiller (Happy Gilmore 2), Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer) and Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Performances begin June 13 at the DR2 Theatre, with an opening night set for June 18.

​​Her parents are loaded. Her schedule is empty. Her bestie’s up for anything, and her boy’s down bad. What more could a girl want? But when Becca Schwartz (Aurelia) dies and starts racking up likes, Dilaria (Stiller) starts to wonder… is dying the ultimate glow-up? Overflowing with caustic humor, Julia Randall’s play plunges into the ecstasy and ennui of a generation raised on true crime, reality TV and social media.

“Julia Randall has written a play that speaks urgently, with brutal candor and unerring wit, to this specific moment," said producers Benjamin Nelson, David Thomas Tao and Evangeline Morphos in a statement. "We are overjoyed to have this opportunity to add her brilliant voice to the chorus currently helping to redefine off-Broadway for a new generation of theatergoers.”

The creative team for Dilaria includes Frank J. Oliva (set design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Lily Cunicelli (costume design) and Erin Sullivan (video design).