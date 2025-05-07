Ella Stiller, Chiara Aurelia and Christopher Briney to Star in World Premiere of Dilaria

The world-premiere production of Julia Randall’s Dilaria will open off-Broadway this summer. Directed by Alex Keegan, Dilaria will star Ella Stiller (Happy Gilmore 2), Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer) and Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Performances begin June 13 at the DR2 Theatre, with an opening night set for June 18.
Her parents are loaded. Her schedule is empty. Her bestie’s up for anything, and her boy’s down bad. What more could a girl want? But when Becca Schwartz (Aurelia) dies and starts racking up likes, Dilaria (Stiller) starts to wonder… is dying the ultimate glow-up? Overflowing with caustic humor, Julia Randall’s play plunges into the ecstasy and ennui of a generation raised on true crime, reality TV and social media.
“Julia Randall has written a play that speaks urgently, with brutal candor and unerring wit, to this specific moment," said producers Benjamin Nelson, David Thomas Tao and Evangeline Morphos in a statement. "We are overjoyed to have this opportunity to add her brilliant voice to the chorus currently helping to redefine off-Broadway for a new generation of theatergoers.”
The creative team for Dilaria includes Frank J. Oliva (set design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Lily Cunicelli (costume design) and Erin Sullivan (video design).