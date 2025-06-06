Elijah Rhea Johnson on the Lessons He's Learned After Two Years as MJ’s King of Pop

As an eight-year-old growing up in Michigan, Elijah Rhea Johnson was introduced to the world of Michael Jackson by his father, leading him down a never-ending rabbit hole of cinematic music videos, life-changing albums and legendary choreography that would soon inspire the young actor to professionally pursue his passions—just like Michael.

“It kind of just blew my mind,” Johnson says. “It’s just so magical how he was able to tell a story through his music and dancing. As a young person, I was just really energized by it.”

After taking that energy to his school’s talent shows, Johnson got a jumpstart on his career, performing as Young Simba in the national tour of The Lion King at age nine. He traded theater for a taste of teenage pop stardom when he became a lead vocalist for the children’s music brand Kidz Bop and later fronted R&B boy band Mindless Behavior. Shortly thereafter, Johnson found himself developing the role of Middle Michael in MJ: The Musical. But it wasn’t until a few years later that Johnson officially joined the Broadway cast.

Elijah Rhea Johnson

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

“I was doing stuff in the MJ workshop and also writing and working on a TV show at the same time. We ended up developing the show, so I couldn’t do Broadway,” Johnson explains. “It worked out kind of perfectly because that was when COVID happened, so nobody was really working. It was the first time I was able to just slow down after 10-something years of just continually performing.”

Three years later, Johnson was ready to return to his roots. “It happened really quickly. I’d gone through the audition process already, so going back, everything felt a lot more casual,” Johnson says. “I had a feeling something good was going to happen, but I thought the biggest thing I was going to get was doing the tour. Then they said, ‘You booked it. You’re going to Broadway.’” He made his Broadway debut as Michael Jackson in 2023 and has been performing ever since as the King of Pop at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Every night on stage, not only does Johnson get to perform the songs and dances that mesmerized him as a child, but he also gets a taste of the rabid fandom Jackson inspires. Despite being out of the heavy makeup and signature curly ponytail wig, crowds of audience members squeal for Johnson outside the stage door with an excitement so strong, Jackson may as well be signing Playbills himself.

Elijah Rhea Johnson in "MJ" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

It’s forced him to develop a conscious practice of keeping firm boundaries between himself and his lionized character. “Some of me is definitely still there, but I have to have that mind to be in Michael mode,” he says. “[When I’m Michael], the posture is different, the voice is different. Also, when you’re on stage, people treat you like Michael. They don’t look you fully in the eyes. It helps get you into the mode.”

"I would love to have been a person who brought joy to people and made them feel something." –Elijah Rhea Johnson

Upon entering the first scene, the audience roars, the ensemble stops in their tracks and with a simple tilt of his hat, Johnson ceases to exist, and all there is, is Michael. “I won’t lie,” Johnson says. “It’s not that hard. The moment I go off stage, I sound [normal], talking to whoever is back there and being very silly.”

Elijah Rhea Johnson

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Though Johnson has been expertly slipping in and out of said “Michael Mode” for the last two years, the role still requires some upkeep—or as he calls it, “recalibration.” “The voice is something that I have to revisit every few months. It’s a lot to maintain, singing in that way and keeping that vocal quality without trying to tip it too much into an impersonation,” Johnson says. “I’ll still go back and listen to interviews and try to get into a good place. But more than anything, it’s just, stamina-wise, a really involved role that’s demanding on the body in all ways. Being on Broadway is one of the coolest things I’ve ever done. But my god, I pay for it.”

Leading a Broadway show is always a taxing job, but MJ, Johnson has come to realize, is a singular beast. “Even though I’ve been performing since I was younger, I’m not necessarily a musical theater nerd. I did not know that a lot of shows weren’t like this,” Johnson laughs. “Now that I’ve seen other shows, I’m like, this is not normal.” As he looks to the future, the first thing he sees is a break. “I would just breathe for a while,” he says. “I think I’ll probably be the longest guy to do the Michael role continuously, so I’m going to keep on going with it. But after this, I would love to get back into some more TV and film. I would also love to get back into the writing side. Maybe shoot a short for a minute. That would be a really fun next [project].” He’s also open to another turn on Broadway—lighter on the choreography. “I would love to do a play next,” says Johnson. “That would be really fun, new territory for me. Selfishly, I would just love [having a reason to] come back to New York. I really fell in love with the city.”

Toward the end of the show Johnson has now performed nearly 700 times, adult Michael is asked a question by the journalist making his MTV documentary: What does he want his legacy to be after all is said and done? Johnson’s answer is similar to Michael’s: “I would love to have been a person who brought joy to people and made them feel something.” The screaming fans, though, he’s happy to leave at the Neil Simon.

“Every night makes me realize I really hope to be successful in my career, but I don’t know if being as big as Michael is something I necessarily want now,” says Johnson. “My career is my career and my life is my life. This show has really helped lock that idea in and made me want to fight for that.”