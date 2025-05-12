Road to the Jimmys 2025, Episode 1: The ASU Gammage High School Musical Theater Awards

If the Tony Awards speak to what’s happening on Broadway now, the Jimmy Awards forecast Broadway's future. Formally known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, the Jimmy Awards are an annual celebration of outstanding musical theater talent in high schools across America—from Dallas to Des Moines, San Antonio to San Diego, Memphis to Minneapolis. This year's Jimmy Awards will be held on June 23 at the Minskoff Theatre. Until then, The Broadway Show will be chronicling the Road to the Jimmys, spotlighting a few of the regional competitions that send their most talented teens to New York City each spring.

The journey kicks off in Tempe, Arizona where the ASU Gammage High School Musical Theater Awards is like a "mini-Tonys" for the participating students. It's also the place where Broadway careers get their start. Hear from Sam Primack, who made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen after winning the Arizona competition and landing in the finals at the 2017 Jimmy Awards. "I would be nowhere without ASU and the High School Musical Theater Awards," says Primack. "It's my dream coming true."

