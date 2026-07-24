Jake Shears, Lorna Courtney & Kevin McHale Join Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show

There are new guests over at the Frankenstein Place. The Broadway revival of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, will welcome Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as Janet and Kevin McHale as Brad beginning on August 25. Luke Evans, Stephanie Hsu and Andrew Durand will play their final performances at Studio 54 on August 23.

Shears is known most notably as the frontman of Scissor Sisters. His Broadway credits include Kinky Boots and co-writing the music for Tammy Faye with Elton John and James Graham. His stage work also includes a turn as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in the West End in 2023.

Courtney most recently starred as Anne Wheeler in the stage adaptation of Disney’s The Greatest Showman. On Broadway, she starred as Juliet in & Juliet, earning a Tony nomination for her performance. Her additional Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen and West Side Story. She originated the role of Veronica in the 2025 off-Broadway revival of Heathers The Musical. On screen, Courtney's credits include The Equalizer and 9-1-1 Nashville.

McHale will make his Broadway debut in The Rocky Horror Show. He joins following his run in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee off-Broadway. In the West End, McHale starred in The Frogs. Best known for his role as Artie Abrams on Glee, McHale's additional television credits include The Office, When We Rise, American Horror Stories and The Hunting Party.

The Rocky Horror Show will continue to feature Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Josh Rivera as Rocky, Valentina as Columbia and Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta. The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

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