Wanted, a New Musical About Outlaw Sisters, Shoots for 2026 Broadway Opening

The new musical Wanted, about a pair of outlaw sisters, is aiming for a Broadway bow in 2026. The show features a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri—a real-life descendant of the Sisters Clarke, whose story inspired the piece—music by Ross Baum, direction by Stevie Walker-Webb and choreography by Chelsey Arce. Music direction is by Austin Cook.

The musical is set in Texas in 1893. A time gone, but not forgotten. Twin sisters determined to save their family take fate into their own hands. Hiding who they are and taking what they’re owed, they straddle the line between two Americas.Wanted is the mostly-true story of Mary and Martha Clake, two extraordinary women who went from farm girls to outlaws to legends.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced later. Under its previous title Gun & Powder, the show had a run at Paper Mill Playhouse last year, starring Liisi LaFontaine and Ciara Renée as Martha and Mary Clarke, with Jeannette Bayardelle playing Martha and Mary Clarke's sharecropper mother Tallulah and Hunter Parrish playing Jesse Whitewater.