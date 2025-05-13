Operation Mincemeat to Launch World Tour in 2026

On May 13, in theatrical fashion in front of the United Nations in New York City, the cast of Operation Mincemeat announced plans to launch a world tour. The tour is scheduled to begin February 16, 2026 at The Lowry in Manchester, UK—the venue that supported the musical's early development. The production recently announced its third Broadway extension at the Golden Theatre through February 15, 2026, and its 15th West End extension through February 28, 2026.

"Broadway opened the literal world to us, and we couldn't be more grateful for every unpredictable twist of this astonishing journey," said the musical's writing and composing team. "Most of all, we wish to thank the audiences who continue to carry this show with love and enthusiasm. Operation Mincemeat reminds us that in uncertain times, the bonds between allies are more important than ever—and that message feels especially relevant as we consider all the great nations in which our show will now have the opportunity to play. This show continues to be the adventure of a lifetime, and we're wildly excited about what's to come.” Tour dates for other territories and casting details will be announced.

A transfer of the Olivier Award-winning West End production, Operation Mincemeat is written and composed by the U.K. comedy group SpitLip, comprising David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. In addition to Cumming, Hodgson and Roberts, the cast features Claire-Marie Hall and Olivier Award winner Jak Malone, all reprising their performances from the West End and all making their Broadway debuts. The understudies are Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez and Amanda Jill Robinson. Robert Hastie directs.

It’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Operation Mincemeat is currently nominated for four Tony Awards, incluidng Best Musical.