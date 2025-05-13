Oscar and Grammy Winner T Bone Burnett Will Compose the Music for Call Me Izzy

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, producer and songwriter T Bone Burnett will compose the music for the world premiere of Call Me Izzy, starring Jean Smart. The show's 12-week limited engagement begins performances on May 24 at Broadway’s Studio 54.

“He is an incredible music dramaturg and knows how to create the vernacular of a specific time and place," said the show's director Sarna Lapine in a statement. “We had an incredibly good time imagining the music of this play and creating all these beautiful tracks.”

Burnett has earned an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and 13 Grammys. He served as the executive music producer on Cold Mountain, The Hunger Games, Walk The Line and Crazy Heart, composing the original scores of the latter two. Burnett also collaborated notably with the Coen Brothers on The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, The Ladykillers and Inside Llewyn Davis. His stage credits range from Twyla Tharp's recent How Long Blues to Sam Shepard’s The Tooth of Crime.

Written by Jamie Wax, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. The play is a portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor and fiery imagination.