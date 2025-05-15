Smash's Associate Choreographer Jenny Laroche Is Living Her TV Past in Real Life

Jenny Laroche is having a full-circle moment at the Imperial Theatre. Thirteen years ago, she played a Broadway dancer named Sue in 24 episodes of NBC's Smash. Today, she's the associate choreographer of the fully realized Broadway show that came from that short-lived but beloved series about Broadway's backstage dramas and hijinks. Smash is now Tony-nominated for its choreography (crafted by Joshua Bergasse)—as, fittingly, was the Bombshell of the TV universe.

See Laroche chat with Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook about the layers of joy and nostalgia baked into this Broadway project. Plus, get a look inside the musical's elaborate lift call to see how the pros prep for perfection.