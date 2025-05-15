George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Good Night, and Good Luck to Be Broadcast Live from Broadway on CNN

On June 7 at 7 PM ET, Good Night, and Good Luck will air its penultimate performance at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre Live on CNN. The show plays its final performance the afternoon of June 8, the day of the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

George Clooney, who stars as news anchor Edward R. Murrow and co-wrote the play with Grant Heslov, commented, “I can’t tell you how exciting it is to do something that’s never been done. CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up everyone.”

Good Night, and Good Luck is not just a celebration of a golden age in TV journalism,” said Chairman and CEO of CNN, Mark Thompson. “It’s also about the importance of the free press and the need for strong news organizations to report the facts in a fair-minded way. That’s something we still care deeply about.” The broadcast will be executive produced by George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Deena Katz, Todd Wagner and Jeff Skoll.

A historical drama about 1950s American television news, Good Night, and Good Luck depicts the conflict between broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy and the senator's anti-communist witch hunt. Clooney and Heslov co-wrote the 2005 film from which their play is adapted. Clooney also directed the film and played Murrow's co-producer Fred W. Friendly.

In addition to Clooney, the Broadway cast features Mac Brandt, Will Dagger, Christopher Denham, Glenn Fleshler, Ilana Glazer, Clark Gregg, Paul Gross, Georgia Heers, Carter Hudson, Fran Kranz, Jennifer Morris, Michael Nathanson, Andrew Polk, Aaron Roman Weiner as well as R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor and Sophia Tzougros. David Cromer directs.

Good Night, and Good Luck is currently nominated for five Tony Awards, including a nomination for Clooney for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.