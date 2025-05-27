Amanda Reid Takes Over Lead in Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen on Broadway Tonight

In her Broadway debut, Amanda Reid takes over the role of Ali in the Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen on May 27.

Reid's screen credits inculde Apple TV's Me and the drama Miss Juneteenth. She is currently working toward a degree in musical theater at Shenandoah University.

The show recently released two new bonus music tracks featuring Reid, “If I Ain’t Got You" and "The River."

Reid joins Jessica Vosk, Kecia Lewis and Phillip Johnson Richardson in the cast. The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age story and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. It follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.