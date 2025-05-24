Call Me Izzy, Starring Jean Smart, Begins Performances on Broadway Tonight; Johanna Day Joins as Standby

The world premiere of Call Me Izzy, a darkly comedic story starring six-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jean Smart, begins performances on Broadway on May 24. The 12-week limited engagement takes place at Studio 54.

It was recently announced that two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day will serve as Smart's standby. Day has earned Tony nominations for her performances in Proof and Sweat, and has also been seen on Broadway in August: Osage County, You Can't Take It With You, The Nap and How I Learned to Drive.

Call Me Izzy is about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out—a portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor and fiery imagination. The play by Jamie Wax is directed by Sarna Lapine, with Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, producer and songwriter T Bone Burnett composing the music.

Smart made her Broadway debut in a 1981 production of Piaf, returning to Broadway in 2000 with a Tony-nominated performance as Lorraine Sheldon in a revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner, starring Nathan Lane. She has won Emmy Awards for roles on TV’s Frasier and Samantha Who?; most recently she won three back-to-back Emmys for her performance in Hacks. Film credits include The Brady Bunch Movie (1995), Sweet Home Alabama (2002), Garden State (2004), I Heart Huckabees (2004) and Youth in Revolt (2009).

The show's creative team includes scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Donald Holder, costume design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker and sound design by Beth Lake.