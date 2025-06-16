Aisha Jackson Is Daisy in The Great Gatsby on Broadway Starting Tonight

Aisha Jackson steps into the role of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on June 16, replacing Sarah Hyland who played her final performance on June 15. Jackson stars opposite Ryan McCartan who leads the cast as Jay Gatsby.

Jackson most recently starred opposite Anika Noni Rose in Wonderful Town at New York City Center. Her Broadway credits include The Notebook, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and the original Broadway casts of Waitress, Paradise Square, Once Upon A One More Time and Frozen, where she made history as the first Black woman to play Anna on Broadway.

In addition to Jackson and McCartan, The Great Gatsby's current principal cast includes Michael Maliakel as Nick, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald—which celebrates its 100th year in 2025—The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.