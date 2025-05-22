Maybe Happy Ending's Michael Arden and Dane Laffrey, a Performance from Sunset Boulevard's Tom Francis and More on The Broadway Show

The 2025 Tony nominees are out in full force on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. See who we're catching up with as the big day draws near.

Look back on Gypsy star Joy Woods, a newly minted Tony nominee, as she sits with host Fadal to talk about getting acquainted with her iconic character.

Tom Francis

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Watch Maybe Happy Ending director Michael Arden and scenic designer Dane Laffrey join Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek for chat about their little musical's road to 10 Tony nominations. Also on the Maybe Happy Ending front, correspondent Perry Sook catches up with the musical's stage manager Justin Scribner, getting an inside look into the technical precision the show requires.

See Glenn Davis, one of Purpose's five Tony-nominated actors, take a walk to work with Charlie Cooper.

Enjoy an exclusive performance from Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard's Tony-nominated Joe Gillis, who stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform the show's title number.

Continue following the Road to the Jimmys with episode 3, traveling to Dallas, Texas to learn about the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards program.

Continue following the Road to the Jimmys with episode 3, traveling to Dallas, Texas to learn about the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards program.