See How Maybe Happy Ending Stage Manager Justin Scribner Turns a List of Cues Into Broadway Magic

Nine-hundred lighting events. Five-hundred moves of the scenery. Thirty-eight automated pieces. Over 100 fireflies unleashed on the audience. "But I don't have to cue them," says Maybe Happy Ending stage manager Justin Scribner. "They're very well trained."

Maybe Happy Ending, the sweet, pocket-sized musical with just four cast members, is one of the biggest technical feats on Broadway. It's no wonder why the futuristic show's scenic, lighting, sound and costume design comprise four of the show's 10 Tony nominations. Scribner is the man who makes all of these delicate pieces run seamlessly from the calling room of the Belasco Theatre—command central for Broadway magic.

