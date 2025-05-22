 Skip to main content
See How Maybe Happy Ending Stage Manager Justin Scribner Turns a List of Cues Into Broadway Magic

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • May 22, 2025
"Maybe Happy Ending" stage manager Justin Scribner

Nine-hundred lighting events. Five-hundred moves of the scenery. Thirty-eight automated pieces. Over 100 fireflies unleashed on the audience. "But I don't have to cue them," says Maybe Happy Ending stage manager Justin Scribner. "They're very well trained."

Maybe Happy Ending, the sweet, pocket-sized musical with just four cast members, is one of the biggest technical feats on Broadway. It's no wonder why the futuristic show's scenic, lighting, sound and costume design comprise four of the show's 10 Tony nominations. Scribner is the man who makes all of these delicate pieces run seamlessly from the calling room of the Belasco Theatre—command central for Broadway magic.

See Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook get a close-up view of the master at work in the full video below.   

