Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren's The Last Five Years Standbys, to Take the Stage for One-Night-Only Performance

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren's standbys in The Last Five Years will take the stage at the Hudson Theatre for a special, one-night only performance. Noah Kieserman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Nasia Thomas (SIX) will step into the roles of Jamie and Cathy in an added 7PM performance of the Jason Robert Brown musical on June 15. The show will play the final performance of its limited, 14-week engagement on June 22.

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Jamie's story is told in chronological order, while Cathy's is told in reverse chronological order, beginning at the end of the couple's marriage. Their timelines only intersect once throughout the show.

The Broadway production is directed by Whitney White, with choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman and new orchestrations by Brown. The creative team also includes scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer and wig and hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal.