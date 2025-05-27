John Proctor is the Villain Extends Its Broadway Run

John Proctor is the Villain, Kimberly Belflower's coming-of-age play currently nominated for seven Tony Awards, has extended its Broadway engagement. Performances will now run through July 13 at the Booth Theatre. The show began previews March 20 ahead of an April 14 opening.

Sadie Sink stars as high school student Shelby Holcomb alongside Nihar Duvvuri as Mason Adams, Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as Carter Smith, Molly Griggs as Bailey Gallagher, Maggie Kuntz as Ivy Watkins, Hagan Oliveras as Lee Turner, Morgan Scott as Nell Shaw, Fina Strazza as Beth Powell and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

The production earned a Tony nomination for Best Play, with director Danya Taymor earning a nomination for Best Director of a Play and Sink, Strazza and Ebert earning nominations for their performances.

Five young women—fueled by pop music, optimism and fury—clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.