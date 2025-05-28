Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry to Host The Tony Awards: Act One

Current Tony nominee Darren Criss and Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live Tony Awards pre-show streaming on Pluto TV on June 8 from 6:40-8PM ET. The event kicks off Broadway's biggest night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards.

Criss is in contention for this year's Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his performance in this season's 10-time Tony-nominated musical Maybe Happy Ending. He rose to fame on the musical Fox series Glee, and has previously been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business..., Hedwig and the Angry Inch and American Buffalo. Goldsberry won a Tony Award in 2016 for her performance as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. She releases her debut album, Who I Really Am, this June.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will take place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. Visit our Tony Awards FAQ for everything you need to know about this year's ceremony.