Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About the 2025 Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night is nearly upon us, so Broadway.com has answers to all your frequently asked questions. Keep checking in for more information about the 2025 Tony Awards as it's announced!



When are the 78th Tony Awards?

Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 8 PM ET.

Where can I watch the Tony Awards ceremony?

The ceremony will air live from 8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT on CBS. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

How do I watch on Paramount+?

Sign into your Paramount+ account or start a trial. The first week is free.

How do I watch on CBS?

Tune into CBS or log in/start a trial (the first week is free) on CBS All Access for the livestream from 8PM ET to see the presentation of awards and performances.

Where will the Tony Awards ceremony be held?

This year's ceremony will take place at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Who is hosting the 2024 Tony Awards?

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will host the awards.

What is The Tony Awards: Act One?

In previous years, The Tony Awards: Act One offered a pre-show of exclusive content on Pluto TV. Information about a pre-show has not yet been announced. Keep checking in for updates!

Who are the 2025 Tony nominees?

Tony nominations will be announced on May 1.

Can I attend the 78th Tony Awards?

A limited number of tickets to attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards are available to purchase.

Who will perform at the 78th Tony Awards?

Performers and performances are to be announced.

Who will be presenting at the awards ceremony?

This year's presenters are to be announced.



Where can I find photos, videos and features about the Tonys?

You’re already here!