Jordan Donica Will Step Into the Role of Max in the Broadway Cast of Sunset Boulevard

Jordan Donica will join the Broadway cast of Sunset Boulevard as Max von Mayerling, the role currently played by Olivier Award winner David Thaxton. Donica begins performances on June 10 after Thaxton plays his final performance on June 8. The production runs at the St. James Theatre through July 13.

Donica earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Lancelot in the 2023 revival of Camelot. His Broadway credits also include The Phantom of the Opera and My Fair Lady. He will be featured in the upcoming third season of HBO's The Gilded Age.

In addition to Thaxton, the current cast of Sunset Boulevard stars Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as Joe Gillis and Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production is nominated for seven Tony Awards, including performance nominations for Scherzinger and Francis, as well as Best Revival of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical.

In Sunset Boulevard, Norma Desmond, haunted by her memories and dreams, yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios, may be her only hope—until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Based on the 1950 noir film directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden, Sunset Boulevard features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Lloyd's production won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger, Best Director for Lloyd and Best Actor in a Musical for Francis.